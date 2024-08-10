Expand / Collapse search
Chicago's Crime Wave

Chicago smash-and-grab crew hits Prada store as city prepares for DNC

The city will be in the national spotlight when it hosts the Democratic National Convention Aug. 19-22

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Chicago alderman sounds alarm on migrant surge ahead of DNC: 'We can't handle any more' Video

Chicago alderman sounds alarm on migrant surge ahead of DNC: 'We can't handle any more'

Chicago alderman Anthony Napolitano joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss why he believes the Windy City has 'tapped out' of the migrant crisis as it braces for 25,000 more before the Democratic National Convention. 

A group of brazen thieves took to the streets of Chicago and ransacked luxury retailer Prada as The Windy City prepares for the Democratic National Convention (DNC) just over a week away.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a group of three to four offenders shattered the front glass door of the high-end retailer at 5:30 a.m. local time on Saturday.

Photos from FOX 32 showed the display window and cases shattered.

Police said that the group sped off in a white SUV and authorities are still searching for them.

CHICAGO DEMOCRAT TAKES HEAT FOR WARNING AGAINST OVER-REPORTING CRIMES

Prada storefront

According to Chicago police, a group of three to four offenders shattered the front glass door of the high-end retailer Prada early Saturday. (FOX 32)

Prada viewing case

Police are still looking for the group of 3 or 4 who robbed the Prada storefront in Chicago. (FOX 32)

The theft of Prada is part of an ongoing troubling crime trend in Chicago, and comes as approximately 50,000 visitors descend on the city to participate in the DNC, Aug. 19-22.

DEMOCRATS WORRIED WHETHER CHICAGO AUTHORITIES CAN KEEP THE PEACE AS ROWDY PROTESTS EXPECTED: REPORT

Over the Fourth of July weekend last month, the city announced that 19 people were killed and over 100 were injured by shootings.

While murders have dropped in Chicago since 2020, sexual assaults, robberies, battery, theft, and motor vehicle theft have all increased.

Chicago convention center viewed in cityscape

This aerial view shows the United Center and the skyline in Chicago. The city will host the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Aug. 19-22. (Tannen Maury / AFP via Getty Images)

According to FOX 32, street and walkway upgrades are underway to isolate the convention area away from the public. 

Authorities are also imposing strict measures on people who live and work inside the secure zone as well, including vehicle checks.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the DNC and to Prada for comment.

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.

