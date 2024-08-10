Chicago smash-and-grab crew hits Prada store as city prepares for DNC

A group of brazen thieves took to the streets of Chicago and ransacked luxury retailer Prada as The Windy City prepares for the Democratic National Convention (DNC) just over a week away.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a group of three to four offenders shattered the front glass door of the high-end retailer at 5:30 a.m. local time on Saturday.

Photos from FOX 32 showed the display window and cases shattered.

Police said that the group sped off in a white SUV and authorities are still searching for them.

The theft of Prada is part of an ongoing troubling crime trend in Chicago, and comes as approximately 50,000 visitors descend on the city to participate in the DNC, Aug. 19-22.

Over the Fourth of July weekend last month, the city announced that 19 people were killed and over 100 were injured by shootings.

While murders have dropped in Chicago since 2020, sexual assaults, robberies, battery, theft, and motor vehicle theft have all increased .

According to FOX 32, street and walkway upgrades are underway to isolate the convention area away from the public.

Authorities are also imposing strict measures on people who live and work inside the secure zone as well, including vehicle checks.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the DNC and to Prada for comment.

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.