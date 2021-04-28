Chicago shooting: Lightfoot, Anthony Alvarez's family ask for peace ahead of police video release

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is standing with the family of a man shot by police last month in asking the public to keep the peace as officials brace for the release of footage showing the events surrounding his death.

Attorneys representing the family of Anthony Alvarez, who was fatally shot by Chicago Police on March 31, and the Democratic mayor released a statement Wednesday morning, in which they wrote: "Both parts are acutely aware of the range of emotions that will accompany the release of these materials, and we collectively … ask that those who wish to express themselves do so peacefully and with respect for our communities and the residents of Chicago," Fox News has learned.

CHICAGO COPS ARREST SECOND SUSPECT IN MURDER OF 7-YEAR-OLD JASLYN ADAMS

The Alvarez family watched video of the shooting Tuesday. Family co-counsel Todd Pugh told reporters after viewing the footage that he saw "a Chicago police officer shoot their son as he ran away from them."

So far, little is known about the circumstances that led to the early morning police pursuit in Portage Park, FOX32 Chicago reported. Police have said Alvarez, the 22-year-old father of a 2-year-old, allegedly brandished a gun, "which led to a confrontation with police," according to the report.

FAKE CHICAGO POLICE TWEET THAT PURPORTS TO STATE 'WE ARE ALL DEREK CHAUVIN' NOT BEING REMOVED BY TWITTER: CPD

Authorities posted a picture on social media of the weapon they said they found at the scene.

An autopsy report from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office showed Alvarez died from multiple gunshot wounds, the news station reported.

"I believe that the City of Chicago is going to come to the same conclusion we have, which is that our client was fleeing police officers and was shot from behind and killed," Pugh reportedly said.

Two days before the case involving Alvarez, 13-year-old Adam Toledo was fatally shot by police in the Little Village neighborhood during a foot chase.

After the shootings of Toledo and Alvarez, Lightfoot announced that the police department would be implementing a foot pursuit policy for its officers. Such a policy was recommended for the Chicago Police Department by the Department of Justice four years ago in its critique of Chicago’s policing practices. But the department didn’t institute such a policy after that.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In Wednesday’s joint statement, the Alvarez family wrote that "they believe the release of these videos will be the beginning of a long process of healing for the family, and for all those who knew and loved Anthony."

Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability is expected to release the video later Wednesday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.