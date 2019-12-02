Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson fired by Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was fired Monday a few weeks before his planned retirement -- the stunning early dismissal by Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued alongside a stinging rebuke of the city's former top cop that cited his "ethical lapses" and "intentionally dishonest" answers regarding a controversial October incident.

The firing comes weeks after Johnson announced that he was retiring at the end of the year. Officers found Johnson asleep in his car at a stop sign on Oct. 17 and Lightfoot later said he confessed to her that he had “a couple of drinks with dinner” before getting behind the wheel that night. That incident is still being investigated.

"Upon a thorough review of the materials of the Inspector General’s ongoing investigation, it has become clear that Mr. Johnson engaged in a series of ethical lapses that are intolerable," Lightfoot said in a statement Monday. "Mr. Johnson was intentionally dishonest with me and communicated a narrative replete with false statements regarding material aspects of the incident that happened in the early morning hours of October 17.

"Had I known all the facts at the time, I would have relieved him of his duties as superintendent then and there," she added.

EDDIE JOHNSON RETIRING AFTER THREE YEARS AT THE HELM

Lightfoot went on to say that Johnson "has misled the people of Chicago."

"The 13,400 sworn and civilian members of the Chicago Police Department who work hard every day deserve a leader who they can believe in," she said.

Johnson, a native Chicagoan, held just about every rank in his more than three decades career on the force. He was named superintendent in 2016 by then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who had fired Superintendent Garry McCarthy after the release of the video of Officer Jason Van Dyke fatally shooting 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. Johnson, then the interim chief, hadn’t even applied, but Emanuel eschewed the recommendations of the police board and chose him.

Johnson also has come under withering ridicule from President Trump, both on Twitter and in a recent Chicago speech that Johnson boycotted to a national conference of police chiefs in which Trump called the city a haven for criminals.

During a news conference in early November in which Johnson announced his retirement, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said he’d agreed to serve through the end of the year.

“These stars can sometimes feel like you’re carrying the weight of the world,” said Johnson, whose uniform includes four stars on each shoulder. “This job has taken its toll, taken a toll on my health, my family, my friends.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.