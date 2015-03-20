Chicago police say 1 girl dead, another injured in shooting on city's South Side

Chicago police say a 14-year-old girl was shot to death and another girl wounded when an altercation broke out on a sidewalk.

Police spokesman Thomas Sweeney says the 14-year-old was with some other teenagers Monday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the city's South Side when someone in the group pulled a gun and started shooting.

The girl died at University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital. The second victim, who was shot in the arm, was taken to a different hospital and listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in the shootings, but police said late Monday that they were interviewing a person of interest.