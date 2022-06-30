Expand / Collapse search
Chicago
Published

Chicago police officers injured after driver runs red light, hits cruiser: report

Incident happened in Chicago’s South Side

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Two police officers in Chicago reportedly have been injured after a driver blew through a red light and struck their squad car. 

The incident happened around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday in the city’s Calumet Heights neighborhood, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. 

Police told the newspaper that a southbound driver passed through a red light and slammed into the passenger side of the police vehicle

The Chicago police officers wounded in the incident are reported to be in good condition.

(iStock)

The officers were then taken to a hospital, where they were listed in good condition. 

The intersection in Chicago where the collision happened between a driver and a Chicago police car Wednesday.

(Google Maps)

The driver, meanwhile, was issued citations, the Sun-Times added in its reporting. 