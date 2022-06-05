Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago cop shot in broad daylight; third law enforcement officer in one week

The Chicago Police Department said the officer's condition is unknown

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Chicago police officer was shot on Sunday afternoon and is currently being treated at a local hospital.

Chicago Police Department spokesperson Tom Ahern told FOX 32 that the officer was shot at around 2 p.m. on the city's South Side at the intersection of West 69th Street and South Wood Street.

The officer's condition is unknown, according to a tweet from Ahern.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police officers attend a Chicago Police Department promotion and graduation ceremony on October 20, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.

Police officers attend a Chicago Police Department promotion and graduation ceremony on October 20, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The officer is being treated at the University of Chicago hospital.

The officer shooting comes just days after another Chicago police officer was shot while attempting to make a traffic stop, FOX 32 reported. It also happened just days after a Chicago man shot a U.S. Marshal and a police dog.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.