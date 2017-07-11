Chicago police investigate free heroin sample distribution

Police say "free samples" of tainted heroin may have resulted in the hospitalization of at least eight people in Chicago over the weekend due to overdoses.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says no deaths have been reported due to the adulterated heroin. However, he announced Monday that a woman is being held as a person of interest in the distribution of the drugs.

Johnson says police are also searching for a man who was seen distributing drugs from his vehicle in the South Shore neighborhood.

Johnson says it's uncommon to see as many drug overdoses as were reported Saturday. He says that is what brought the case to the attention of authorities.

Chicago police are working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to investigate the overdoses.