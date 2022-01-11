Chicago man who carjacked SUV with children inside left parole slip at crime scene

The suspected carjacker in Chicago who allegedly stole an SUV with an infant and teenage girl inside left his parole slip near the scene, prosecutors said Monday.

Omar Soto, 28, was also ordered held without bail Monday after a Cook County judge rejected a defense request that he be released with electronic monitoring. He allegedly stole the SUV after a woman went into a Walgreens around 11 p.m. Sunday.

The vehicle was left running with the 1-year-old boy and a girl, 14, inside, the Chicago Police Department said.

The teen was seated in the front passenger seat. When Soto got in, she told him he was in the wrong car, and he drove off anyway, CWChicago.com reported. As he was driving, the girl pleaded with him to let her and the baby out, prosecutors said.

At one point, she began to Face Time with her mother and Soto tried taking the phone away, the report said. After several minutes, Soto stopped the car and kicked the teen out.

When she refused, he allegedly grabbed her hair, dragged her across the center console and pulled her out the SUV through the driver's door. He then drove off with the baby inside, authorities said.

Police found him a short distance away and arrested him. The baby was found in the back seat of the SUV unharmed. Some of the teen girl's hair was removed from her scalp but she was not seriously injured, authorities said.

At the time of the carjacking, Soto was on parole for a burglary and had received a three-year sentence for a 2018 DUI. He previously received probation for aggravated DUI in 2016, the news report said.

Investigators found his parole slip at a crash site where he hit another vehicle and fled, prosecutors said.