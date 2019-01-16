Guilty plea in death of NBA star Dwyane Wade’s cousin gets man 27-year prison term

The Chicago suspect who was charged with fatally shooting a cousin of pro basketball star Dwyane Wade in 2016 pleaded guilty to murder Tuesday and received a 27-year prison sentence.

Derren Sorrells entered a plea to a single count of first-degree murder in the fatal killing of 32-year-old Nykea Aldridge while she pushed her daughter in a stroller on Chicago’s South Side.

Sorrells told Cook County prosecutors he thought he had fired shots at a man from a rival gang but instead hit Aldridge. Prosecutors on Tuesday said Aldridge was shot four times, including twice in the head.

CHICAGO'S CRIME WAVE

The charges normally carry a 20- to 60-year sentence, but prosecutors reduced his sentence in exchange for his guilty plea.

Sorrells’ confession implicated his brother, Darwin Sorrells Jr., who two months prior agreed to testify against him, in exchange for a 20-year sentence on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Darwin Sorrells’ hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, according to the report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 2016 shooting drew national attention because of Dwyane Wade’s stardom and then-presidential candidate Donald Trump who referenced the shooting in a bid to attract African-American votes.

"Dwyane Wade's cousin was just shot and killed walking her baby in Chicago," Trump tweeted at the time. "Just what I have been saying. African-Americans will VOTE TRUMP!”

Wade slammed the Chicago's gun laws after Aldridge's murder, calling them ineffective, and urged city officials to do more to combat violence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.