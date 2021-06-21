Chicago ambush: Man murdered, wife wounded while celebrating Puerto Rican Day Parade

A Chicago man was fatally shot and his wife critically wounded when gunmen ambushed the couple after they celebrated the Puerto Rican Day Parade on Saturday, authorities said.

Gyovanny Arzuaga, 24, and Yasmin Perez, 25, were attacked by up to three unidentified men who opened fire on them in Humboldt Park on the city’s Northwest Side around 9:15 p.m., Chicago police said.

Arzuaga shot in the head and rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Perez suffered a gunshot wound to her neck and rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Her current condition was not immediately known.

"My heart is destroyed, that was my best friend, my brother," Arzuaga's brother told FOX32 Chicago over the phone on Sunday night.

A video posted to Facebook purportedly shows the victims either being pulled out or falling out of a car with a Puerto Rican flag during the shooting, the station reported.

Friends erected a memorial for Arzuaga in Humboldt Park on Sunday, where they told the Chicago Sun-Times he would be remembered as a family man who was "full of life."

"He was such an amazing friend, He was really caring," said his friend, Jae Pacheco. "He was just about being around good vibes, being around good people."

Arzuaga and Perez are parents to two children, their friends wrote on a GoFundMe page for the couple.

Police have yet to announce any arrests in the shooting.

The murder of Arzuaga came as Chicago saw yet another bloody weekend.

Chicago police reported 38 shooting incidents, 54 shooting victims and eight murders from 6 p.m. Friday to midnight on Sunday.