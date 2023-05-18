Expand / Collapse search
Chicago lost over 80,000 residents over the past 2 years: census data

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Business owner says situation in Chicago ‘makes me want to leave’ Video

Declan Morgan, owner of Morgan’s Irish Nobleman, shares his experience with the city’s crime crisis on ‘America Reports.’

The City of Chicago has lost over 80,000 of its residents over the past two years, according to recent U.S. Census data.

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Chicago has lost around 81,000 people between 2020 and 2022, according to FOX 32.

In total, Illinois has lost over 100,000 of its residents in 2022. 32% of the total amount of people leaving the state in 2022 came from Chicago, according to the data.

During the pandemic in 2021, over half of the largest 20 U.S. metro areas lost residents. All metro areas in the United States grew by an alarming .01%.

Chicago skyline

The Chicago skyline, photographed from outside the Adler Planetarium, March 1, 2020.   (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images, File)

In 2022, eight out of the 20 largest metro areas saw a decrease in population in 2022 with the growth rate for all U.S. metro areas being 0.4%.

Chicago river

People kayak in the Chicago River, July 24, 2020. (Olivia Obineme/Bloomberg via Getty Images, File)

Seattle, Washington, D.C., Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Minneapolis, and San Diego are some of the metro areas that saw an increase in residents in 2022 after seeing losses in 2021.

Chicago

Traffic flows along the Interstate 90 in March 2021, as a Metra suburban commuter train moves along an elevated track in Chicago. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File)

While losing residents, Chicago is still the third-largest city in the U.S., with New York City and Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.