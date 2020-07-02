Chicago issues emergency coronavirus travel order on people from these states

Chicago has issued an emergency travel order on people coming into the city from states with surges in COVID-19 cases, as the novel virus spikes in new hotspots across the country.

“To preserve the gains Chicago has made, we're issuing an Emergency Travel Order directing travelers entering or returning to Chicago from states experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases to quarantine for a period of 14 days,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot wrote in a tweet.

The order, taking effect Monday, requires travelers from these states to quarantine for 14 days:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Officials from the Chicago Department of Public Health said the above states have a significant degree of community-wide COVID-19 spread, registering more than 15 new cases per 100,000 resident population, per day, over the course of a seven-day rolling average.

ABC7 reported the order will remain in effect until further notice and that individuals in violation could face fines between $100 and $500 a day, up to $7,000.

Chicago reported 869 new COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths Thursday. The total number of positive cases in Illinois is roughly 144,882, including 6,987 deaths.

The order follows a joint travel advisory from Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.