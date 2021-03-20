Chicago cop shot Saturday morning, third officer shot this week

A Chicago police officer was shot in the hand while responding to a report of a shooting on Saturday morning, making her the third cop shot just this week in the city.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said the officer is in "good spirits but in a lot of pain."

After the officer was shot, police exchanged gunfire with someone shooting out of a nearby house's first-floor window. A SWAT team established a perimeter and negotiators were able to get the man out of the house and in custody without further incident.

Another officer involved in the incident had chest pains and was treated at a local hospital.

Earlier this week, an off-duty Chicago police officer was shot in the lower torso during a suspected carjacking. The four-year veteran underwent surgery and is now doing well.

Less than 24 hours before that on Sunday, a police sergeant was struck by a bullet while standing in a parking lot. He was treated at a local hospital for a graze wound to his chin and was released.

Brown noted that this was the 16th Chicago police officer who has been shot or shot at this year, following 79 officers who were shot or shot at in the city last year.