Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago Christmas weekend shootings: 22 shot, two dead as crime continues

Murders in Chicago are up 5% this year

By Emma Colton | Fox News
close
Chicago Democrat rips Lori Lightfoot for city's rise in crime Video

Chicago Democrat rips Lori Lightfoot for city's rise in crime

Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez describes the state of lawlessness in Chicago on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

Christmas weekend in Chicago ended with 22 people shot, including two fatally. 

On Christmas night, police found 24-year-old Giovanni J. Lozano unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in Logan Square at about 10:40 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, ABC 7 reported

A man identified as Clifford Jeffrey, 37, was fatally shot in East Garfield Park at about 3:20 p.m. Sunday. He was in a parking lot, according to police, when a car approached him and someone inside opened fire. He was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso and pronounced dead, the outlet reported. 

PASTOR BROOKS SPENDS CHRISTMAS ON A CHICAGO ROOFTOP, REMINDS EVERYONE YOU CAN BOUNCE BACK

Chicago police officers work at the scene near where two officers were shot at 63rd Street and Bell Avenue in Chicago on Aug. 7, 2021. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Chicago police officers work at the scene near where two officers were shot at 63rd Street and Bell Avenue in Chicago on Aug. 7, 2021. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Non-fatal shootings included an 11-year-old boy and 25-year-old male who were both shot in the leg on Friday night while inside an apartment in Jefferson Park. Police told ABC 7 they are both in good condition. 

A 17-year-old boy was also shot in the knee Sunday morning in West Lawn. He is also in good condition, according to police. 

The Christmas weekend shootings come after last weekend saw 23 people shot, including four fatally. 

CHICAGO POLICE WARN RESIDENTS OF 'POLITE' SUSPECT WANTED IN OVER 20 ARMED ROBBERIES IN ONE MONTH

Murders have increased by 5% this year when compared to last, according to Chicago police data. There have been 783 murders as of Dec. 19, while 2020 saw 749 murders during the same time period. 

The city has also been plagued with theft crimes this year, spiking by 20% when compared to 2020, and criminal sexual assaults that have spiked by 29% in 2021. 

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called on the federal government last week to assist with the rampant crimes, noting that she knows "people are scared." 

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot continued to defend her controversial decision to only speak with non-White reporters.  (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) 

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot continued to defend her controversial decision to only speak with non-White reporters.  (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)  (AP)

CHICAGO SMALL BUSINESSES SUFFER FROM CRIME PLAGUE WITH NO 'EFFORT' FROM CITY TO STOP IT

She asked U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland last Monday to send in agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for six months to increase the number of gun investigations and gun seizures. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"The federal government remains uniquely qualified to help address the scourge of gun violence," Lightfoot said. "We need these additional resources well in advance of next summer."

Your Money