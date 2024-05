Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Two people have died and three others have been injured after a disgruntled former employee opened fire Wednesday inside a linen store in Chester, Pennsylvania, officials say.

The shooting happened at Delaware County Linen, which describes itself on its website as a family-grown "full service linen company that was founded in 1988," serving restaurants, country clubs, hotels and other businesses.

"This is a story that plays out too often across the United States of America. A disgruntled employee has walked into a linen shop -- the Delaware County Linen shop behind us -- and shot five people, five coworkers," Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said at the scene.

"Two are deceased, three are at the hospital. I'm asking everybody in this region who is listening today to pray for them right now," he added. "They are in serious condition and we are hopeful they are able to survive."

The suspected shooter has since been taken into custody, Stollheimer added, calling the incident an "absolute tragedy."

The identity of the shooter was not immediately available.

"We have two individuals who unfortunately have lost their lives just by showing up at work today," Stollheimer said.

One of the victims is in critical condition, officials say.

Fox News' Jeremy Copas contributed to this report.