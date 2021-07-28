Texas chemical leak kills 2, injures 6; described as 'mass casualty' incident

At least two people are dead and six others are injured after a chemical leak at a Texas facility on Tuesday, officials said.

Emergency officials responded to a "mass casualty" incident at the LyondellBasell complex in La Porte, just after 7:30 p.m., according to the Harris County Fire Marshal.

LyondellBasell said in a statement that its complex experienced an acetic acid leak, which occurred within its acetyls unit area that had been shut down earlier in the day for planned maintenance.

"The leak is stopped and clean-up is in progress," LyondellBasell said. "Air monitoring continues to demonstrate no levels of concern for the community. All appropriate regulatory agencies have been notified."

LyondellBasell said two contractors were killed. Among the injured were five contractors and a LyondellBasell employee, who were transported to local hospitals for treatment, the chemical industry company said.

Officials told FOX 4 of Dallas/Fort Worth that the chemicals involved in the incident were methyl iodide, hydrogen iodide, and methyl acetate. They could potentially cause severe burns and are toxic if inhaled, according to the station.

Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen told the Houston Chronicle that a decontamination process was currently underway for workers.

Christensen also stated that a "chemical type explosion release" occurred that was very small and contained within the plant. Video taken by Houston's KTRK-TV appeared to show first responders spraying water onto plant equipment.

FOX 4 reported that officials later stated there was no explosion or fire.

Lee Woodward, City Secretary and Public Information Officer for the City of La Porte added there is no active shelter-in-place order for the local community.

An investigation is underway into the cause of this incident, the company stated.