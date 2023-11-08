Expand / Collapse search
Chicago

Chaos erupts at Chicago City Council meeting over sanctuary city status

Chicago spending up to $40 million a month on migrant crisis, alderman says

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Protesters shut down a Chicago City Council meeting on Tuesday during a debate over allowing residents to decide whether the city should remain a sanctuary for migrants.

Frustrated residents, mostly African Americans, packed the gallery during the City Council Rules Committee meeting, shouting and booing aldermen during a heated discussion on Chicago’s sanctuary city status, FOX32 Chicago reported. Many were angry about how much money the city is spending on migrant shelters instead of on its poor communities.

"We're spending a lot of money every single day," said 9th Ward Alderman Anthony Beale. "I think up to $40 million a month, ladies and gentlemen."

Some Chicagoans who opposed welcoming new migrants shouted down aldermen on both sides of the issue. As the raucous meeting devolved into shouting, Rules Committee Chairwoman Michelle Harris ordered the sergeant-at-arms to clear the room.

residents shouting in council meeting

Some residents attending the City Council meeting shouted down aldermen over the sanctuary city issue as the city deals with finding shelter for migrants as temperatures drop heading into the winter months. (Fox News)

The meeting was suspended until Nov. 16.

While Mayor Brandon Johnson has acknowledged that the sanctuary city issue has divided the city, the crisis and approaching winter months has prompted the mayor to open camps for migrants.

residents in council meeting

A crowd of residents protested Chicago's sanctuary city status at a City Council meeting on Tuesday. (Fox News)

Some of those camps are being placed in poor Black and Hispanic neighborhoods, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

More than 20,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago since last year. 

More than 3,000 are living inside airports and police stations while they await shelter placements, including in park district field houses, although some have moved into tents in adjacent streets and vacant lots due to overcrowding. 

Recently arrived migrants in a makeshift shelter operated by the city of Chicago at O'Hare International Airport on Aug. 31, 2023. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Johnson estimates Chicago will spend roughly $255 million on the migrant crisis in 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.