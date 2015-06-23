Central California hospital sees trio of triplets born in June with fourth set expected soon

Triplet Genesis Camila Ramos sleeps in the Community Regional Medical Center's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Fresno, Calif., on June 22, 2015. Three sets of triplets were recently born and are all getting bigger at Community Regional Medical Center's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. (Silvia Flores/The Fresno Bee via AP) LOCAL PRINT OUT (VISALIA TIMES-DELTA, REEDY EXPONENT, KINGBURG RECORDER, SELMA ENTERPRISE, HANFORD SENTINEL, PORTERVILLE RECORDER, MADERA TRIBUNE, THE BUSINESS JOURNAL FRENSO); LOCAL STATIONS OUT (KSEE24, KFSN30, KGE47, KMPH26) (The Associated Press)
April Delgado, 38, center, stands next to Jennie, one of her 4-day-old triplets at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, Calif. on June 22, 2015. Delgado, who already had 8 children before her triplets were born, now has a total of 11 children. Three sets of triplets have recently been born and are all getting bigger at Community Regional Medical Center's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
Stacie Trsaoras, 37, who is pregnant with triplets, lays in her hospital bed at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, Calif., on June 22, 2015. Three sets of triplets have recently been born and are all getting bigger at Community Regional Medical Center's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Trsaoras' set are soon going to be delivered there as well.
FRESNO, Calif. – Doctors at a central California hospital have seen a trio of triplets born this month and expect the streak to continue.
The Fresno Bee reported (http://bit.ly/1LiVxAP ) Monday that one set of triplets was born at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno the week of June 7, followed by another set June 18 and the third set three days later.
Dr. Steven Elliott says he can't remember in his 30 years as a neonatologist when he has had a trio of triplets under his care. He says all nine babies were born by cesarean section and are doing well.
The newspaper reports that another mother who's expecting triplets in late August is receiving care at the Fresno hospital.
Triplets occur in about 120 of every 100,000 live births in the country.
