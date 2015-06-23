Central California hospital sees trio of triplets born in June with fourth set expected soon

next Image 1 of 3

Doctors at a central California hospital have seen a trio of triplets born this month and expect the streak to continue.

The Fresno Bee reported (http://bit.ly/1LiVxAP ) Monday that one set of triplets was born at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno the week of June 7, followed by another set June 18 and the third set three days later.

Dr. Steven Elliott says he can't remember in his 30 years as a neonatologist when he has had a trio of triplets under his care. He says all nine babies were born by cesarean section and are doing well.

The newspaper reports that another mother who's expecting triplets in late August is receiving care at the Fresno hospital.

Triplets occur in about 120 of every 100,000 live births in the country.

