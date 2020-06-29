CBP agents stop boat off San Diego with 18 people trying to enter US illegally, officials say

Border agents stopped a boat off the coast of San Diego last week and found 18 undocumented immigrants attempting to enter the U.S. illegally, authorities said Monday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents on an aircraft patrol spotted a panga boat with no lights leaving Mexican waters and headed toward the U.S. late June 24, CBP said in a statement.

The boat was tracked before the aircraft patrol handed it off to a second crew.

Several hours later on June 25, the boat was intercepted 35 nautical miles off the coast fo San Diego. Agents found 18 adults -- 16 men and two women -- aboard.

All were Mexican citizens and have no legal status in the U.S., CBP said. They were turned over to border agents for processing.