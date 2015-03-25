Casey Anthony, Texas group that searched for her daughter reach settlement in bankruptcy case

Casey Anthony has reached a settlement in her bankruptcy case with a Texas search group that helped look for her missing 2-year-old daughter.

Texas Equusearch Mounted Search and Recovery will be allowed to have an unsecured claim of $75,000 in Anthony's bankruptcy case under the terms of the settlement filed late last week in federal bankruptcy court in Tampa.

The search group won't be entitled to any other claims and won't be allowed any further dealings in the case.

The group had objected to the bankruptcy, claiming it spent more than $100,000 searching for the girl in 2008. Attorneys for the group said Anthony knew her daughter was already dead.

Anthony was acquitted of murder in the death. She filed for bankruptcy in January.