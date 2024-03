Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who faked her own kidnapping last year, has pleaded guilty and will not serve jail time.

On Thursday, Russell pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of filing a false police report.

Jefferson County Judge David Carpneter sentenced her to 12 months of supervised probation, 100 hours of community service and $17,974.88 paid in restitution to the City of Hoover. Russell will also have to continue mental health counseling, the judge ordered.

During the hearing, Carpenter blasted Russell, saying that the community was outraged by her stunt.

"It is a waste of resources to put you in jail. It is a waste of resources to have a trial. Although we are upset about what you’ve done, we’re not going to treat you differently than we would any other person charged with misdemeanors," Carpenter said.

Judge Carpenter wasn't the only person furious with Russell's case.

Back in July, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall told Fox News Digital that the state will seek restitution in her case if there was a conviction and said that the hoax could have a "crying wolf" impact on the public.

"The thing that I think is the most harmful is the many members of the general public that came forward in response to the concern there was an abduction of a young female and trying to find her," Marshall previously said. "And I think the concern there is similar to the old crying wolf story, right? Will you have that same public outpouring of help in the future if this arises?"

"And one thing I know about the people of Alabama is they are charitable and good folks, and they want to be able to help their neighbor," he said.

Russell was visibly upset as prosecutors from the Alabama Attorney General’s Office argued for her to spend time in jail, given the extreme nature of Russell’s disappearance and the resources used to find her.

She spoke in court for the first time, acknowledging her actions.

"I want to genuinely apologize for my actions, and the resulting negative impact inflicted onto others. I made a grave mistake while trying to fight through various emotional issues and stress," Russell said. "I’m extremely remorseful for the panic, fear and various range of negative emotions that were experienced across the nation."

"I want to specifically acknowledge and take accountability for the pain and embarrassment that I inflicted upon my family, my church family, friends, neighbors, community, and all of those who were directly involved in search efforts for me," Russell added.

A review hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16 to check on the paid amount of restitution and the completed hours of community service.

On July 13, 2023, Russell, then a 25-year-old nursing student, called 911 and told Hoover police she was abducted after seeing a toddler on the side of the road. When the police arrived, Russell was nowhere to be seen.

For the next 49 hours, hundreds of officers and volunteers searched for her and the missing toddler.

Russell returned home on July 15, around 10:45 p.m., near where police said she was seen walking along the sidewalk beforehand.

Russell claimed that the man allegedly "forced her into a car" and the last thing she recalls is being inside the trailer of an 18-wheeler. She said that she was able to escape from the truck and fled the area on foot, but was captured again and placed into a car.

Russell then claimed she was blindfolded but "not tied up" since her alleged captor didn't want to leave wrist imprints. Russell then told police she was taken by people to a house and forced to get undressed and believes pictures were taken of her.

She also allegedly told police that the individuals didn't have any sexual contact with her.

The following day after being taken, according to Russell's conversation with police, she woke up and was "fed cheese crackers by the female."

She later admitted to police that the whole story was made up.

Fox News' Adam Sabes contributed to this report.