Cargo ship owner offers thanks for all involved in rescue of 4 trapped crew members

The South Korean company that owns the cargo ship that capsized off the coast of Georgia says it's grateful to everyone involved in the rescue of four crew members.

In a statement, Hyundai Glovis Co. Ltd. said the rescue of the crew members Monday was "deeply appreciated."

The statement added that the company's staff is also "fully engaged" with agencies that are focused on limiting any damage to the environment.

The Golden Ray flipped on its side and caught fire Sunday as it left Brunswick, Georgia, with more than 4,000 vehicles inside.

Three crew members were rescued from one room. The fourth was in a separate compartment. All were rescued Monday.

All four were described as alert and in relatively good condition. They were taken to a hospital for further evaluation.