Capitol Reef National Park hikers in Utah describe flash flooding, escape: 'The road's gone'

A group of hikers described their escape amid dangerous flash flooding at Capitol Reef National Park, calling it "insanely lucky."

Noah Gremmert, Orrin Allen and Cooper Allen were visiting the Utah park during a church campout, according to KUTV.

They told the station on Friday that it started to rain five minutes from making it to the top of a mountain.

"We're wandering down, we're having a blast, we're watching water gush off the sides of the canyon and it's looking really cool. I'm following one of the waterfalls down with my eyes, and I was like 'Oh shoot, the road's gone,'" Orrin reportedly said.

Three of their five trucks were totaled and two of the cars drifted amid the flood waters and the trail had flooded out below them.

50 to 60 others individuals were also trapped with them, KUTV said, and the group worked together to safely get down the mountain.

"Everybody all worked together to get everyone safely down the mountain," Gremmert told them.

A mother with a six-month-old was also stranded, and the group was able to provide her with an emergency blanket.

The three young men said a park ranger had told them it was the worst flash flood she had seen in 15 years of working there.

"The Scenic Drive, Grand Wash, [and] Capitol Gorge all experienced flash floods yesterday," Capitol Reef National Park said in a tweet. "These roads remain closed. Search [and] Rescue teams were able to rescue all visitors from these areas by 10 p.m. last night."

Parkgoers are advised to take caution during monsoon season.

"A reminder that during monsoon season thunderstorms can develop quickly causing dangerous flash floods. Always check the forecast and avoid canyon areas when storms threaten. Thunderstorms are forecast through the weekend and more flash flooding could be likely," it noted.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, while assisting others, some park rangers were stranded. Eventually, they were able to get to high ground.

The office noted that the park service said there were no medical issues at the time, with the only injuries reported being minor cuts and lacerations.

DPS Aero Bureau was contacted to see if they could assist in the effort.

The DPS helicopter was able to make contact with people stranded at Capitol Gorge – where the road was washed out – and hoist them to a parking area.

"There were approximately 60 people in that parking lot that almost had to spend the night, however, the park rangers worked diligently to clear the roads, making them passible," the sheriff's office noted.

Around seven to eight vehicles were disabled in the flood areas.

Fox News' Timothy Nerozzi contributed to this report.