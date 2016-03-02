Capital murder suspect escapes Mississippi Jail

Authorities in Mississippi are searching for a capital murder suspect who escaped from a county jail and is considered armed and dangerous. Multiple news outlets report that 33-year-old Rafael McCloud escaped from the Warren County jail around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says McCloud briefly took a jail employee hostage and forced the hostage to give McCloud his clothes.

The sheriff says McCloud also took a radio and keys. Both items were recovered later on the grounds of the jail.

Vicksburg Police Chief Walter Armstrong tells The Associated Press between 25 and 30 officers are involved in the search along with multiple units from the sheriff's department.

He says the search is centered about ½ mile northeast of the jail, which is in Vicksburg.