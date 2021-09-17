Candlelight vigil for Gabby Petito scheduled in North Port, Florida Friday night

A candlelight vigil is set to take place Friday night in Florida as law enforcement authorities continue to search for Gabby Petito and try to question her fiance Brian Laundrie about her whereabouts.

"Miracles happen all the time - I think Northport needs one," Jason Sternquist of North Port, Florida, who organized the vigil, told Fox News.

The vigil, scheduled for 7 P.M., will take place in front of City Hall in North Port.

Investigators say Petito, 22, was last in contact with her family in late August when the couple was visiting Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. Much of their trip was documented on social media accounts that abruptly ceased.

Laundrie returned to their Florida home in Petito's 2012 white Ford Transit van on Sept. 1 — 10 days before her family reported her missing — according to police in the Gulf Coast town of North Port. That van has since been impounded by investigators and processed for clues.

Laundrie has not cooperated with police and is now considered a person of interest in the case, North Port police said. He has not been charged with any crime; the FBI and the Suffolk County Police Department in New York are assisting in the investigation.

