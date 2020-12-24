Expand / Collapse search
Wildfire
Published

Camp Pendleton-area evacuations underway as Creek Fire rages

The evacuation zone stretched to the Fallbrook area, about seven miles northeast of Camp Pendleton, a report said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
Evacuation orders were in effect at Camp Pendleton in California early Thursday as a wildfire in the area dubbed the Creek Fire grew to cover some 300 acres, according to a report.

The evacuation zone stretched to the Fallbrook area, about seven miles northeast of Camp Pendleton, FOX 5 of San Diego reported.

The Fallbrook evacuation applied to about 7,000 residents, Cal Fire and San Diego County fire officials posted on a joint Twitter account.

Another 5,000 residents or so are located in the Camp Pendleton area, home to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, about 50 miles north of San Diego.

A road closure was in effect on De Luz Road at Sandia Creek and more firefighting resources were being brought to the area, according to the station.

A temporary evacuation station was set up at Fallbrook High School, the report said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com.