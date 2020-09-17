New Jersey police says someone shot up home of 2 police officers, their newborn

Authorities in New Jersey are searching for at least three suspects who allegedly shot at the home of two police officers Tuesday while their newborn was inside.

The home of the Camden County officers was struck six times around 11:45 p.m.; their 10-day-old baby was inside, police said Thursday. Seven shell casings were found outside the residence, police Chief Joe Wysocki said during a news conference.

“It hurts...I have 400 officers out there. Everybody's hurt at this point," Wysocki said, according to TAP Into Camden. There's a lot of anxiety. We see what's going on around the country. There are great residents here in the city. I'm not going to let [the shooters] change what is going on here in Camden."

No one was injured in the attack. The officers - who have been on the force for four years and two years, respectively -- are on medical and family leave, Wysocki said.

On Thursday, investigators recovered a Honda Odyssey with temporary paper tags they believe was used by the suspects.

They are asking the public for help apprehending them and are offering a $20,000 reward.

“I want to send a clear message to the scumbag thugs behind this senseless act. We’re coming to get you," said Camden County Freeholder Louis Capelli, according to WCAU-TV.

"You will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. If you think you can get away with these crimes under the cover of some unfortunate acts that may have taken place in other parts of the nation or under cover of some national movement, you are wrong," he added. "You will be prosecuted and you will be spending as much time in jail as you can possibly get because that’s where you both belong.”