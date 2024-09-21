Expand / Collapse search
California

California yacht with fireworks, ammo onboard sinks after bursting into flames, video shows

Marina del Ray blaze caught on video as 2 passengers escape without injuries

Greg Norman
California luxury yacht sinks after catching fire

People gather to watch luxury yacht sink in Marina del Ray after it caught fire. (Credit: Emily Markus/TMX)

A luxury yacht that fire officials say was loaded with "1,000 rounds of unspent ammunition and fireworks" has been captured on video sinking at a marina in California after bursting into flames. 

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says the incident involving the 100-foot-long vessel happened Thursday night and two people onboard managed to escape without injuries. 

"According to [the] boat owner, 1,000 rounds of unspent ammunition and fireworks [were] onboard," the department wrote on X, before adding that the boat became "fully submerged." 

Video taken at the scene showed firefighters spraying the boat with hoses as the flames engulfed multiple decks.  

California yacht on fire

A yacht sank in Marina del Ray on Thursday night following a fire, the Los Angeles County Fire Department says. (Los Angeles County Fire Department)

After part of the fire was extinguished, two people can be seen standing on a dock and watching the smoldering yacht go underwater. 

"I saw it fully engulfed in flames and like many of us living here heard an explosion and saw fireworks coming off it, and more flames and then walked down here and captured video of it," local resident Lynn Rose told NBC Los Angeles. 

Yacht sinks in Los Angeles area

People are seen standing on a dock in Marina del Ray watching the yacht go underwater. (Emily Markus/TMX )

The yacht was identified by the website Boat International as The Admiral, which it says was last listed for sale in 2018 for nearly $1 million. 

The ship has four cabins – each equipped with flatscreen televisions and en suite facilities – the website adds. 

The Admiral yacht sinks in California

At one point, the yacht, identified by Boat International as The Admiral, can be seen nearly fully submerged. (Emily Markus/TMX )

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says it is reviewing the cause of the fire. 

Yacht on fire in California

A fire could be see raging at Marina del Ray as first responders rushed to the scene. (Emily Markus/TMX )

Coast Guard crews that arrived on scene installed around 2,000 feet of boom to contain nearly 4,000 gallons of diesel that leaked from the yacht during the fire, according to NBC Los Angeles. 

