California yacht with fireworks, ammo onboard sinks after bursting into flames, video shows

A luxury yacht that fire officials say was loaded with "1,000 rounds of unspent ammunition and fireworks" has been captured on video sinking at a marina in California after bursting into flames.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says the incident involving the 100-foot-long vessel happened Thursday night and two people onboard managed to escape without injuries.

"According to [the] boat owner, 1,000 rounds of unspent ammunition and fireworks [were] onboard," the department wrote on X, before adding that the boat became "fully submerged."

Video taken at the scene showed firefighters spraying the boat with hoses as the flames engulfed multiple decks.

After part of the fire was extinguished, two people can be seen standing on a dock and watching the smoldering yacht go underwater.

"I saw it fully engulfed in flames and like many of us living here heard an explosion and saw fireworks coming off it, and more flames and then walked down here and captured video of it," local resident Lynn Rose told NBC Los Angeles.

The yacht was identified by the website Boat International as The Admiral, which it says was last listed for sale in 2018 for nearly $1 million.

The ship has four cabins – each equipped with flatscreen televisions and en suite facilities – the website adds.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says it is reviewing the cause of the fire.

Coast Guard crews that arrived on scene installed around 2,000 feet of boom to contain nearly 4,000 gallons of diesel that leaked from the yacht during the fire, according to NBC Los Angeles.