California woman's mouth wired shut after random attack in ritzy waterfront LA neighborhood

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

One of two Los Angeles-area women who were brutally attacked in LA's Venice Canals neighborhood on April 6 is speaking out about the horrific and near-deadly crime.

Los Angeles authorities have arrested and charged Anthony Francisco Jones, 29, with two counts of forcible rape, one count of sexual penetration by use of force, one count of mayhem, one count of torture, one count of attempted murder and one count of sodomy by use of force in connection with the attacks, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

"We are deeply outraged and appalled by these incomprehensible brutal sexual assaults committed against these two innocent survivors," DA George Gascón said in a Monday statement. "Such despicable acts have no place in our society and will not be tolerated. Our office is fully committed to prosecuting the individual accountable for these crimes with the utmost vigor and ensuring that justice is served for the victims."

LA MAYOR PLEADS FOR WEALTHY TO HELP BUY HOUSING FOR THE HOMELESS: ‘UNPRECENDENTED PARTNERSHIP’

The two separate attacks occurred between 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on April 6, and the two victims were women in their 40s and 50s walking alone in the Venice Canals area, according to the DA's office.

Jones allegedly walked up behind both women and struck them with hard objects, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a press release at the time.

DAUGHTER OF ARMY VETERAN KILLED IN FRONT YARD CALLS FOR JUSTICE, CHANGE TO POLICIES: ‘THIS IS A VICIOUS CYCLE’

One of the victims, Mary Klein, is a 54-year-old single mother and medical caregiver who was trying to get 10,000 steps in a day despite having a 12-hour work day, she told FOX LA. Klein told the outlet that the second victim is "smaller" and "in a coma."

"I feel OK," Klein told FOX LA. "My body is fine, but my mouth is kind of messed up. I was the first one he got, and I’m six feet tall. [The other victim] might be smaller. She’s in a coma."

CALIFORNIA DEPUTIES SHOT, KILLED TEEN KIDNAPPING VICTIM AS SHE WAS SEEN SURRENDERING: VIDEO

She said the suspect "tried to kill" her, adding that she cried when she heard of Jones' arrest.

"I think we need our justice system to start sticking up for people in this country," Klein said. "We’re not being represented and we’re allowing criminals and mentally ill people on the street that are violent, and perpetrating violence on to people. We’re not using our justice system that’s set up to protect us."

"We’re not using our justice system that’s set up to protect us." — Mary Klein

Klein was hospitalized and must undergo facial reconstructive surgery after the attack.

CALIFORNIA DEPUTIES SHOT, KILLED TEEN KIDNAPPING VICTIM AS SHE WAS SEEN SURRENDERING: VIDEO

"During the attack she received at least 8 fractures to her jaw, large laceration to the back of her head, several teeth are bashed out and multiple contusions on her face & neck," reads the description of a GoFundMe page titled "Venice Canal resident Violent Crime Victim." "She will require many surgeries and is currently getting her jaw wired shut for at least a month. Not to mention she will, in time, need mental health support and guidance along with PT."

SAN BERNARDINO SHERIFF'S DEPUTY ARRESTED ON FELONY WEAPONS CHARGES, ACCUSED OF TIES TO OUTLAW BIKER GANG

Jones fled the scene, leaving evidence behind, and then traveled to San Diego after the attacks, according to the LAPD.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect did not have a criminal history in California but did have minor criminal charges in two other states, FOX LA reported, citing police. Authorities said there were no "indicators" that Jones would commit "these heinous and egregious acts of violence," according to FOX LA.

The suspect is being held on $3.25 million bond.