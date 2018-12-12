California woman’s cat found waiting at wildfire-ravaged property: ‘You made it!’

Courtney Werblow was in tears when she returned to the Paradise, Calif. property where her parent’s home once stood. But it wasn’t the ravaged property that had her crying. Rather, it was the sight of her beloved cat, Timber.

“Come on Timber! Come on baby girl! Hi baby girl, come on!” Werblow can be heard saying in a now-viral video as she shakes a bowl of food for the hesitant feline.

“You look so good,” she says, breaking into tears as Timber approaches."You made it! You made it! It's okay baby. We are right here. We are here for you!"

Timber, a female with beige coloring and a brown face, is “special” Werblow told ABC10. The California woman said Timber came into her life after she and her husband married and she was expecting their second child.

Timber was living with Werblow’s parents at the time the Camp Fire blazed through the Butte County area because her rental property did not allow cats.

“NEVER LOSE HOPE! One month today since the fire, we received an escort to my parents' property & my cat Timber was discovered!! She’s alive. Praise God!!” she wrote alongside the video, which had more 720,000 views as of Wednesday morning.

“Amen, this is absolutely amazing news, Praise God, I’m so happy I’m all choked up,” one Facebook user wrote in response.

“I’m so touched by this story. I had to watch it several times. I hope things get better & better for your family,” another added.

Werblow told the news station finding Timber alive was a “much-needed moments of hope” for her family after the Camp Fire — which burned more than 150,000 acres, destroyed nearly 14,000 structures and killed 86 people, according to Cal Fire —destroyed everything they had.

Werblow’s story of Timber echoes that of another pet owner in Paradise whose dog was found waiting at the scorched property a month after the wildfire ripped through the area.

Courtney Werblow did not immediately return Fox News' request for additional comment Wednesday.