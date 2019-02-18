California woman rescued from powerless, snowed in home by sheriff's deputy

An elderly woman was rescued from her frigid home in California after sheriff's deputies found her alone, without power and surrounded by snow.

Joan Almstrom was at her home in Pioneer, roughly 61 miles east of Sacramento, on Saturday when a neighbor couldn't get in contact with her and called authorities to check on her.

Deputy Casey Wilson, of the Amador County Sheriff's Office, responded, and found Almstrom "inside, freezing cold and without power, heat or phone service," according to a Facebook post from the department.

The sheriff's deputy shoveled snow from Almstrom's home to the road. He then transported her to his patrol vehicle and brought her to the Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort in Jackson.

The hotel, according to the sheriff's office, provided them with a discounted rate for a hotel room — for which Wilson paid.