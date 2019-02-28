California woman with surname 'Meth' sentenced for supplying meth that killed inmate

A California woman with the last name "Meth" was sentenced to prison after she smuggled meth to an inmate at a state prison, officials said.

Johna Martinez-Meth, 46, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after Adrian Sepulveda, then-46, died at California Medical Facility in Vacaville, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a news release.

Sepulveda, who was serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder, died in May shortly after Martinez-Meth visited him at the facility, according to officials.

An autopsy revealed that the inmate "had swallowed multiple balloons filled with methamphetamine."

A search warrant was executed at Martinez-Meth's home in August, where they found "methamphetamine, balloons and glue."

Martinez-Meth was taken into custody without incident. On Feb. 21, she was sentenced to two years in prison.