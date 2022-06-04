California woman finds $36K in cash hidden inside couch acquired through Craigslist

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California woman who received a couch from a stranger online for free made the discovery of a lifetime when she later found $36,000 in cash tucked away inside.

Vicky Umodu, a resident of San Bernardino County, said she was looking through Craigslist to purchase furniture for her new home when she found some pieces that someone was giving away for free, KGO-TV reported.

"I said, 'Maybe it's a gimmick.' I said, 'Let me call them,'" Umodu told the outlet.

The woman later learned the family was giving away the furniture due to the recent passing of a loved one, according to the report.

"I just moved in, and I don't have anything in my house. I was so excited, so we picked it up and brought it in," Umodu added, KGO-TV reported.

Upon moving the pieces into her residence, however, Umodu noticed something peculiar.

Stashed underneath the cushion was $36,000 in cash, Umodu told KABC-TV.

The California woman notified the family, offering to return the sum, who then rewarded her generosity.

The previous owners gave Umodu $2,200, KABC reported.

The family said they were not sure why so much cash was in the couch and they later discovered hundreds of dollars stashed away in their home, per the report.