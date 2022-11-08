California woman describes shark attack: 'I saw it clamp on my leg'

A California woman was out for her morning swim in the Pacific Ocean on Friday when she was attacked by a shark.

Lyn Jutronich told KGTV that she had been resting in the water off the coast of Del Mar when she was rammed.

The 50-year-old said she immediately understood it was a shark that pushed her out of the water.

"I felt a huge, like a really hard hit right, I don’t know how else to say this, like right between my legs and it pushed me, it hurt and it pushed me up and out of the water," Jutronich said from her hospital bed.

"I saw it clamp on my leg, so I don’t know if I saw it bite my leg or if I saw it after it bit my leg, but I definitely saw the mouth," she told the outlet.

After shaking her once — with her right leg caught in its jaws — the shark let her go.

A friend who witnessed the attack helped Jutronich get back to shore where she was treated by lifeguards and emergency crews.

She suffered puncture and laceration wounds to her upper right thigh.

Although the shark in question is believed to have been a juvenile white shark, scientists still have to confirm that.

While shark sightings spiked over the summer, forcing officials to temporarily close beaches, attacks on humans are still rare.

In 2021 the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File confirmed 73 unprovoked shark bites on humans and 39 provoked bites.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.