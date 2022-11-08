Expand / Collapse search
California woman describes shark attack: 'I saw it clamp on my leg'

The shark rammed the swimmer, pushing her out of the water

By Julia Musto | Fox News
A California woman was out for her morning swim in the Pacific Ocean on Friday when she was attacked by a shark. 

Lyn Jutronich told KGTV that she had been resting in the water off the coast of Del Mar when she was rammed. 

The 50-year-old said she immediately understood it was a shark that pushed her out of the water. 

"I felt a huge, like a really hard hit right, I don’t know how else to say this, like right between my legs and it pushed me, it hurt and it pushed me up and out of the water," Jutronich said from her hospital bed. 

A closure sign is posted off Del Mar beach, north of San Diego, after a 50-year-old woman was bitten by a shark in the water prompting a beach closure of at least 48 hours in the area, city lifeguard officials said on Nov. 4, 2022. ((K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP))

"I saw it clamp on my leg, so I don’t know if I saw it bite my leg or if I saw it after it bit my leg, but I definitely saw the mouth," she told the outlet.

After shaking her once — with her right leg caught in its jaws — the shark let her go.

An Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train passes in front of pedestrians walking along a beach in Del Mar, California, on May 13, 2021.  (Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A friend who witnessed the attack helped Jutronich get back to shore where she was treated by lifeguards and emergency crews.

She suffered puncture and laceration wounds to her upper right thigh.

A lifeguard truck is seen on Nov. 4, 2022, along Del Mar beach, north of San Diego, after a 50-year-old woman was bitten by a shark in the water prompting a beach closure of at least 48 hours in the area, city lifeguard officials said on Nov. 4, 2022.  ((K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP))

Although the shark in question is believed to have been a juvenile white shark, scientists still have to confirm that.

While shark sightings spiked over the summer, forcing officials to temporarily close beaches, attacks on humans are still rare.

In 2021 the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File confirmed 73 unprovoked shark bites on humans and 39 provoked bites.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 