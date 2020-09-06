California wildfire leaves at least 1,000 trapped; rescues underway

At least 1,000 people were reportedly trapped by a fast-spreading wildfire near Central California’s Mammoth Pool Reservoir in the Sierra National Forest.

The fire had already left at least 10 people hurt by Saturday evening.

Forest spokesman Dan Tune said those trapped were told to shelter-in-place – even if it meant jumping in the water – after the only road out of the campground was compromised, according to the Fresno Bee.

”Mainly our focus is the safety of all the folks all over the forest,” Tune said. "Just making sure folks are safe and get them evacuated.”

More than 50 people arrived at Fresno Yosemite International Airport after being rescued from the reservoir area, FOX 26 of Fresno reported.

Dan Lynch, director of the Fresno County Department of Health, told the station the aircraft that rescued the group would return to the area in a bid to pick up more stranded people.

In all, rescuers were planning an air-and-ground evacuation of about 150 people stuck at the reservoir's boat launch, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office said.

“All are safe at this time,” the department tweeted around 7:30 p.m. PT.

The Creek Fire had exploded to 36,000 acres with zero containment by Saturday evening as temperatures reached into the triple digits amid a weekend heatwave that affected much of the state, according to the Bee.

Fire crews will attempt to get access to the area via water-dropping aircraft, Tune said.

“All our resources are working to make that escape route nice and safe for them,” he added.

Tune said a command post was expected to be set up at Sierra High School in Tollhouse, Calif.

The Fresno County Sheriff tweeted that Shaver Lake was closed to the public because of the fire and under evacuation order. The California Highway Patrol shut State Route 168 to only allow access for emergency responders and evacuees.

“Once the fire gets going, it creates its own weather, adding wind to increase the spread,” Tune said.

Cal Fire said nearly 12,500 firefighters were battling 22 major fires in the state that have been spurred on by hot temperatures and dry weather.

California has seen 900 wildfires since Aug. 15, many of them started by an intense series of thousands of lightning strikes. The blazes have burned more than 1.5 million acres (2,343 square miles). There have been eight fire deaths and nearly 3,300 structures destroyed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.