California traffic collision involving prison transport bus injures at least 19

The collision occurred in Sacramento and resulted in multiple people sustaining minor injuries, fire officials said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A traffic accident involving a prisoner transport bus in California injured 19 people Friday morning, officials said. 

The Sacramento Fire Department said the bus collided with another vehicle on 5th and I streets in front of the courthouse.

California prison transport bus involved in traffic collision

California fire officials said 19 people were injured when a prison transport bus and another vehicle collided with each other in Sacramento on Friday.  (Sacramento Fire Department)

"Multiple patients have minor injuries," the department tweeted. 

Twenty-three people were on board the bus, KCRA-TV reported. 

The news outlet said investigators believe a vehicle ran a red light traveling westbound on I Street and collided with the prison transport bus going north on 5th Street. 

