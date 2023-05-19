California traffic collision involving prison transport bus injures at least 19

A traffic accident involving a prisoner transport bus in California injured 19 people Friday morning, officials said.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the bus collided with another vehicle on 5th and I streets in front of the courthouse.

NEWSOM'S CALIFORNIA REPARATIONS PANEL IS A DISASTER ALL BLACK AMERICANS SHOULD REJECT

"Multiple patients have minor injuries," the department tweeted.

Twenty-three people were on board the bus, KCRA-TV reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The news outlet said investigators believe a vehicle ran a red light traveling westbound on I Street and collided with the prison transport bus going north on 5th Street.