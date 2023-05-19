California traffic collision involving prison transport bus injures at least 19
The collision occurred in Sacramento and resulted in multiple people sustaining minor injuries, fire officials said
A traffic accident involving a prisoner transport bus in California injured 19 people Friday morning, officials said.
The Sacramento Fire Department said the bus collided with another vehicle on 5th and I streets in front of the courthouse.
NEWSOM'S CALIFORNIA REPARATIONS PANEL IS A DISASTER ALL BLACK AMERICANS SHOULD REJECT
"Multiple patients have minor injuries," the department tweeted.
Twenty-three people were on board the bus, KCRA-TV reported.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The news outlet said investigators believe a vehicle ran a red light traveling westbound on I Street and collided with the prison transport bus going north on 5th Street.