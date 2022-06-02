Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California teen arrested for recruiting others for mass shooting, bombing at high school

The police arrested the teenager after receiving a tip about the plot

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Authorities in California say that a teenage boy has been arrested for allegedly trying to recruit others to join him in a mass shooting and bombing plot.

Police say the 16-year-old male was arrested after they received a tip on Saturday that he was recruiting others to carry out the shooting and bombing at Berkeley High School in Berkeley, California, KTVU reported.

After obtaining a search warrant, police searched the boy’s home and found parts for explosives, assault rifles, knives, and electronics that could be used to make weapons.

The suspect turned himself in to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest and has been booked on suspicion of possessing destructive device materials and threatening to commit a crime that will result in death or great bodily injury.

Berkeley Unified School District classroom 

Berkeley Unified School District classroom  (Berkeley Unified School District)

It is unclear whether the individual was a student at Berkeley High School and police did not reveal the identities of the other people being recruited. 

In a statement, the Berkeley Police Department said it is committed to preventing school shootings.

"School safety remains a high priority for the Department. As part of that commitment, the Department has a School Resource Officer assigned to Berkeley High School who regularly liaises with school and safety personnel," the statement said. "In addition to the School Resource Officer, all officers have access to a range of training and equipment that provide them the protection, skills and ability to rapidly respond to in-progress violence."

Rene Lucero and his wife, Alva, visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, May 31.

Rene Lucero and his wife, Alva, visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, May 31. (AP/Jae C. Hong)

The superintendent of Berkeley Unified School District also issued a statement saying he has been working closely with police to assist in the investigation.

"As added precautions during this period, we alerted our administrative and security staff about this investigation and, as is our standard practice, maintained close contact with our BPD School Resource Officer on the Berkeley High School campus," Superintendent Brent Stephens said. "Throughout the investigation period, we were assured that this individual did not pose an immediate threat to the Berkeley High School community."

The Berkeley Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

A mourner writes a message on memorial for a victim of Tuesday's mass shooting at an elementary school, in City of Uvalde Town Square on May 26, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.

A mourner writes a message on memorial for a victim of Tuesday's mass shooting at an elementary school, in City of Uvalde Town Square on May 26, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The foiled plot comes shortly after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school killing 19 children and two teachers.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.