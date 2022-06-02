California teen arrested for recruiting others for mass shooting, bombing at high school

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities in California say that a teenage boy has been arrested for allegedly trying to recruit others to join him in a mass shooting and bombing plot.

Police say the 16-year-old male was arrested after they received a tip on Saturday that he was recruiting others to carry out the shooting and bombing at Berkeley High School in Berkeley, California, KTVU reported.

After obtaining a search warrant, police searched the boy’s home and found parts for explosives, assault rifles, knives, and electronics that could be used to make weapons.

The suspect turned himself in to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest and has been booked on suspicion of possessing destructive device materials and threatening to commit a crime that will result in death or great bodily injury.

It is unclear whether the individual was a student at Berkeley High School and police did not reveal the identities of the other people being recruited.

In a statement, the Berkeley Police Department said it is committed to preventing school shootings.

"School safety remains a high priority for the Department. As part of that commitment, the Department has a School Resource Officer assigned to Berkeley High School who regularly liaises with school and safety personnel," the statement said. "In addition to the School Resource Officer, all officers have access to a range of training and equipment that provide them the protection, skills and ability to rapidly respond to in-progress violence."

The superintendent of Berkeley Unified School District also issued a statement saying he has been working closely with police to assist in the investigation.

"As added precautions during this period, we alerted our administrative and security staff about this investigation and, as is our standard practice, maintained close contact with our BPD School Resource Officer on the Berkeley High School campus," Superintendent Brent Stephens said. "Throughout the investigation period, we were assured that this individual did not pose an immediate threat to the Berkeley High School community."

The Berkeley Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The foiled plot comes shortly after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school killing 19 children and two teachers.