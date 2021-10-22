Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Teachers
Published

California teacher placed on leave, accused of mimicking Native American dance

The school district said it is investigating the incident

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Riverside, California, teacher was placed on paid administrative leave after a video emerged showing her chanting and dancing in front of her class while donning Native American headgear made out of paper.

The video was taken inside a classroom at John W. North high school, according to FoxLA.com. The Riverside Unified School District called the teacher’s behavior "completely unacceptable" and an "offensive depiction of the vast and expansive Native American cultures and practices."

The district said it is investigating. 

The Los Angeles Times reported that the teacher was in math class and the video showed her "chanting a mnemonic device—"Sohcahtoa," often used in math courses to remember trigonometric functions."

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The paper reported that there was a protest on Thursday and local lawmakers also expressed their outrage.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

Your Money