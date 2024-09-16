California teacher accused of fathering student's child decades ago: 'Shocked, saddened'

A California teacher is expected to lose his job after two former students came forward and accused him of sexual abuse.

Lexington Junior High School band director Steve Graves, 61, is accused of sexually abusing two students in the 1980s. The Anaheim Union High School District (AUHSD) recently announced that school officials have begun the process of firing Graves, who is now on administrative leave.

Manly, Stewart & Finaldi, the law firm representing the two victims, told Fox News Digital that the abuse began in 1986, while Grave taught at Loara High School in Anaheim. The teacher would have been around 23 or 24 years old at the time.

Both of the women were 16 when they were sexually abused. One of the victims, who asked to be identified as Reiko, told FOX 11 Los Angeles that she gave birth to Graves' child when she was 17.

PENNSYLVANIA MAN ACCUSED OF RAPING WOMEN FROM DATING WEBSITE, INCLUDING TEENAGER

Reiko transferred to a different school after becoming pregnant and giving birth. Nearly four decades later, Reiko connected with the other victim through social media, and the two began sharing their stories.

The Anaheim Police Department is involved in the investigation, but no charges against Grave have been filed yet. The women are planning to pursue a civil suit against him.

Attorney Morgan Stewart told FOX 11 Los Angeles that he has proof that supervisors "knew that [Graves] was a predator and yet kept him on and kept him on for the past 30+ years," but has not released the evidence publicly.

NEBRASKA MAN WHO POSED AS HIGH SCHOOLER AND COMMITTED SEX CRIMES IS DESCRIBED AS 'PREDATOR OF THE WORST KIND'

In a statement shared with Fox News Digital, the AUHSD said that it was "shocked, saddened, and upset," to learn of the "credible allegations."

"Once the District became aware of this situation at the end of August, Graves was placed on administrative leave and removed from campus," the statement added. "AUHSD has been fully cooperating with the Anaheim Police Department as they investigate this incident to identify any other possible instances of inappropriate behavior, harassment, or sexual misconduct by Graves."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Anaheim Police Department for more information.