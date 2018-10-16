California student reportedly served cookies baked with grandma's ashes to classmates

Police are investigating reports that a California student served cookies, baked with her grandmother’s remains, to unsuspecting classmates at Da Vinci Charter Academy High School in Davis.

Davis Police Lt. Paul Doroshov told Fox News that investigators are looking at two students who allegedly carried out the morbid act.

One family told FOX 40 that their son came home and told them that another student came in this week claiming she'd brought cookies in, baked with her grandmother’s ashes, and had handed them out two weeks ago.

"This girl is going around telling everyone, basically at this point, that she had brought in these cookies to school with human ashes in them," said the student, who spoke to FOX 40 on the condition of anonymity.

Doroshov said investigators believe roughly nine students consumed the cookies, which he says may have been sugar cookies.

The boy’s parents, who also asked that their identities be kept in confidence, said they were upset over the schools handling of the matter.

They claim that after the administration questioned their son, he was asked to submit a statement and was told “not to tell anyone.”

Da Vinci Charter Academy Principal Tyler Millsap released a statement on Tuesday. In it, he said his first priority was the “safety and well-being” of the students.

Despite saying that there is “no health risk at to our campus or to any one of our students,” Millsap stated that “those who were involved are remorseful and this is now a personal family matter and we want to respect the privacy of the families involved.”

Doroshov told Fox News that authorities are working with the school who is leading the investigation but as of Tuesday no one has been arrested and no charges have been filed.

He said they are working solely off student testimony but the biggest challenge will be filing charges if the school decides to move in that direction.

“What’s the crime?” he said.