California student arrested for possessing a loaded gun and marijuana at school

A gun and marijuana were seized from a student at a San Joaquin Valley high school, but authorities said there was no indication the youth intended to use the weapon.

Staff took the items from the student on Monday at Independence High School in Wasco and called deputies, the Kern County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

"The handgun was secured without incident by school staff," the office said.

The loaded firearm was described as a 9 mm illegally manufactured "ghost gun."

"Based on the information available to deputies, it is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the students," the statement said. "There is no immediate information that the student brought the gun to school with the intent to harm students or staff."

The student was arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall for being in possession of a weapon at school, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition on school grounds, and possession of marijuana on school grounds.

Wasco is a small agricultural community about 20 miles northwest of Bakersfield.