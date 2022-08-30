Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California student arrested for possessing a loaded gun and marijuana at school

A California high school student brought an illegally manufactured ghost gun to campus

Associated Press
A gun and marijuana were seized from a student at a San Joaquin Valley high school, but authorities said there was no indication the youth intended to use the weapon.

Staff took the items from the student on Monday at Independence High School in Wasco and called deputies, the Kern County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

"The handgun was secured without incident by school staff," the office said.

The loaded firearm was described as a 9 mm illegally manufactured "ghost gun."

A high school student brought marijuana, ammunition and a loaded firearm to campus. He is now in custody and is being held at Juvenile Hall in Wasco, California. 

A high school student brought marijuana, ammunition and a loaded firearm to campus. He is now in custody and is being held at Juvenile Hall in Wasco, California.  (Fox News)

"Based on the information available to deputies, it is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the students," the statement said. "There is no immediate information that the student brought the gun to school with the intent to harm students or staff."

The student was arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall for being in possession of a weapon at school, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition on school grounds, and possession of marijuana on school grounds.

Wasco is a small agricultural community about 20 miles northwest of Bakersfield.