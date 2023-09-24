Expand / Collapse search
California

California solo hiker slips, breaks leg after trying to cross High Sierra snowfield without proper gear

Rescued hiker tried to cross snow near Shepherd Pass without crampons or ice ax, officials say

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
A solo hiker was rescued from California’s High Sierras earlier this month after he slipped and broke his leg in a fall while trying to cross a snowfield without proper gear, officials said.

The hiker had attempted to ascend Shepherd Pass on Sept. 8 but found the trail covered by a snowfield leftover from last winter, Inyo County Search and Rescue said in a statement on Wednesday.

When he tried to cross the snow without crampons or an ice ax, he slipped and tumbled down the trail, losing about half of his gear before hitting a rock wall, which stopped the fall but also broke his leg, according to officials.

The solo hiker was able to call rescuers, who said his location was about 11,800 feet up in the High Sierras and 11 miles up a steep and "only somewhat maintained trail."

INJURED GRAND CANYON HIKER, 63, SAVED AFTER FRIENDS ABANDONED HIM TO CONTINUE BACKPACKING

  • rescuers crossing rocky terrain
    Image 1 of 2

    Instead of crossing the snowfield, rescuers reached the hiker by climbing the slope. (Inyo County Search and Rescue )

  • rescuers crossing rocky terrain
    Image 2 of 2

    Rescuers reached the injured hiker around 1 a.n. (Inyo County Search and Rescue )

Rescuers assembled and were inserted into Shepherd Pass via helicopter, meeting with two rangers from Sequoia Kings Canyon National Parks just before midnight.

The crew determined it was too dangerous to cross the snowfield, even with crampons or an ice ax, and decided to downclimb a steep chute from the pass to avoid the snow and climb to the patient from the bottom of the slope.

rescuers on snowy trail

Rescuers said the snowfield was too dangerous to cross even with the proper gear. (Inyo County Search and Rescue )

Rescuers reached the injured hiker around 1 a.m., finding him mildly hypothermic. The team warmed up the hiker and stabilized his injury while bracing for a "sleepless night" as they were forced to wait out a thunderstorm, sleet, rain, snow and gusty winds, officials said.

helicopter airlifting injured hiker

The injured hiker was airlifted to Lone Pine the next morning. (Inyo County Search and Rescue )

LOST ALASKA HIKER RESCUED AFTER VIEWERS SPOT HIM ON BEAR CAM ASKING FOR HELP

Once morning broke, the patient was put into a lightweight stretcher and lowered away from a rock wall so a helicopter could pick him up and transport him to a hospital in Lone Pine. No update on the hiker’s condition was immediately available.

Rescues, however, had to descend about 1,000 feet into Shepherd Canyon, where they were picked up by a shuttled to Lone Pine. All rescuers were cleared from the field by 2 p.m.

Inyo SAR warned hikers not to cross snowfields without proper foot traction and an ice ax in hand.

"Our patient is lucky he survived to tell the story!" the search and rescue team said.