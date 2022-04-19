California illegal street show driver strikes officer, rams patrol car, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California "sideshow" driver was arrested Sunday after he allegedly rammed a police car and struck an officer as he attempted to evade authorities.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. to multiple locations in San Jose for reports of the illegal street racing event, the San Jose Police Department said in a news release.

While officers attempted to apprehend the drivers at one location in the city, police said one driver, later identified as 19-year-old Isaac Anthony Guzman, of Los Banos, rammed a patrol vehicle.

Following the collision, Guzman sped away and struck an officer who was on foot, according to authorities. The injured officer was treated at a local hospital for minor to moderate injuries and released.

Police quickly tracked Guzman down following the incident and took him into custody.

Guzman was arrested on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, felony hit-and-run and possession of a privately made firearm.

In total, the sideshow events throughout the city resulted in eight arrests – two for firearms violations – three vehicles impounded for 30 days and about 40 citations for spectator and mechanical violations.

Sideshows are illegal street racing events where drivers perform dangerous stunts like "donuts" and "burnouts" on public streets.