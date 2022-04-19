Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California illegal street show driver strikes officer, rams patrol car, police say

Isaac Anthony Guzman also charged with possession of a privately made firearm

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California "sideshow" driver was arrested Sunday after he allegedly rammed a police car and struck an officer as he attempted to evade authorities.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. to multiple locations in San Jose for reports of the illegal street racing event, the San Jose Police Department said in a news release.

GEORGIA FATHER, 20, HIT AND KILLED DURING STREET RACE

While officers attempted to apprehend the drivers at one location in the city, police said one driver, later identified as 19-year-old Isaac Anthony Guzman, of Los Banos, rammed a patrol vehicle.

Isaac Anthony Guzman, 19, faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, felony hit-and-run and possession of a privately made firearm.

Isaac Anthony Guzman, 19, faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, felony hit-and-run and possession of a privately made firearm. (San Jose Police Department)

Following the collision, Guzman sped away and struck an officer who was on foot, according to authorities. The injured officer was treated at a local hospital for minor to moderate injuries and released.

Police quickly tracked Guzman down following the incident and took him into custody.

Guzman was arrested on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, felony hit-and-run and possession of a privately made firearm.

Officers made eight arrests, including two for firearm violations, after multiple sideshows popped up in San Jose on Sunday.

Officers made eight arrests, including two for firearm violations, after multiple sideshows popped up in San Jose on Sunday. (San Jose Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In total, the sideshow events throughout the city resulted in eight arrests – two for firearms violations – three vehicles impounded for 30 days and about 40 citations for spectator and mechanical violations.

Sideshows are illegal street racing events where drivers perform dangerous stunts like "donuts" and "burnouts" on public streets.

Your Money