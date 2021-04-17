California shooting at Fresno mall prompts manhunt for 2 suspects
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
A manhunt was underway in California on Saturday night for at least two suspects after gunfire inside a Fresno shopping mall.
Authorities evacuated the Fashion Fair Mall but it was unclear if anyone was wounded, FOX 26 and KGPE-TV in Fresno reported.
Officers didn't find a victim at the scene but said one may turn up at a hospital, KGPE's Kristen Mitchell reported.
There was immediate description of the suspects from police.