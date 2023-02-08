Expand / Collapse search
California sheriff's deputies fatally shoot arson suspect after authorities were led on 30-mile pursuit

CA arson suspect allegedly lit a truck trailer on fire near Yucca Valley

Associated Press
A man suspected of arson was shot and killed by Southern California sheriff's deputies after leading authorities on a 30-mile vehicle pursuit in the desert over the weekend, officials said Tuesday.

Deputies responded Sunday following reports that a truck trailer was burning near Yucca Valley, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

A man believed to have started the fire drove away from the scene, leading deputies on a half-hour chase that lasted until he drove off a highway and his vehicle became disabled near Palm Springs, authorities said.

An arson suspect was shot and killed in Southern California by sheriff's deputies after leading authorities on a 30-mile pursuit. The arson suspect was accused of setting a fire to a trailer in Yucca Valley, California.

An arson suspect was shot and killed in Southern California by sheriff's deputies after leading authorities on a 30-mile pursuit. The arson suspect was accused of setting a fire to a trailer in Yucca Valley, California. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images))

"A lethal force encounter occurred, and the suspect was hit by gunfire," the department statement said. Officials didn't say whether the man had a weapon or what prompted deputies to open fire.

The suspect was identified as Antonio Guzman, 44, of Yucca Valley.