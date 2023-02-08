California sheriff's deputies fatally shoot arson suspect after authorities were led on 30-mile pursuit

A man suspected of arson was shot and killed by Southern California sheriff's deputies after leading authorities on a 30-mile vehicle pursuit in the desert over the weekend, officials said Tuesday.

Deputies responded Sunday following reports that a truck trailer was burning near Yucca Valley, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

A man believed to have started the fire drove away from the scene, leading deputies on a half-hour chase that lasted until he drove off a highway and his vehicle became disabled near Palm Springs, authorities said.

"A lethal force encounter occurred, and the suspect was hit by gunfire," the department statement said. Officials didn't say whether the man had a weapon or what prompted deputies to open fire.

The suspect was identified as Antonio Guzman, 44, of Yucca Valley.