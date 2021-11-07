California school removes teacher for telling students Trump is still president

A California middle school teacher was removed from the classroom after a recording surfaced of her telling students that the government "has way too much power" and allegedly saying Donald Trump is still president.

"People need to wake up and see the government has way too much power right now," the unidentified history teacher who worked for Anacapa Middle School in Ventura said on the recording, CBS LA reported .

Parent Sarah Silikula said her eighth grade son recorded the seven-minute incident on his phone on Oct. 18. She recounted that he got out of class with the teacher and was distraught over vaccines, and asked his parents if they knew Trump was "still president."

"And he got in the car and he was very upset. He announced, ‘I’m never getting vaccinated. I’m never getting anymore shots of any kind. Did you know Trump’s still president?'"

Silikula immediately alerted school authorities, and an investigation was launched. The mother added that the political discussion in class left her son "damaged."

"He’s damaged. He’s hurt. He’s scared. He doesn’t trust his parents now. He thinks we lied to him," Silikula said of her son.

A teacher’s aide reportedly suggested during the incident that the teacher not discuss the 2020 election, CBS LA reported. The outlet's report did not include specific quotes from the teacher claiming Trump is still president.

The report did detail how the teacher claimed that Hunter Biden "had child pornography on his laptop," and "was having sexual intercourse with his own niece," and how he "is doing deals with China and Ukraine where he was funneling money illegally."

"I mean, why? Why does that need to be said in this classroom full of children," Silikula asked.

"If you have a baby in the hospital, they don't want to give it back if you're not vaccinated," the teacher added in the recording. "This is a complete power control threat."

The school district said Friday that the teacher is no longer with Anacapa Middle School . The district declined to say if the teacher is still employed by the district, VC Star reported.

A spokesperson for the school district, Marieanne Quiroz, did say that the teacher "expressed deep remorse for what occurred," the VC Star reported.

Quiroz told Fox News on Sunday that district offices are currently closed and more information on whether the teacher is still employed by the district may be available on Monday.

"I trusted her to teach him the facts about history and she went off on this rant like a preacher on a pulpit," Silikula said.