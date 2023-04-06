Expand / Collapse search
California
California school board votes to uphold so-called 'parental secrecy policy' for transgender students

The Chico Unified School Board voted 3-2 against developing a policy that would lead to 'increased parental inclusion'

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
California parent accuses school of secretly counseling her 11-year-old child to transition Video

California parent accuses school of secretly counseling her 11-year-old child to transition

Aurora Regino spoke at a Chico Unified School Board meeting on Wednesday evening ahead of a vote on the district’s so-called ‘parental secrecy policy.’

The Chico Unified School Board voted on Wednesday evening to uphold its so-called "parental secrecy policy," which says that school staff should not reveal a transgender student's gender identity to their parents without the child's permission. 

The vote comes after the Center for American Liberty filed a lawsuit against the school district on behalf of Aurora Regino, a mother who accused a guidance counselor of helping her 11-year-old biological daughter transition to a male without the family's knowledge. 

Regino spoke ahead of the vote on Wednesday evening, saying that she was there to "tell my story so that parents and the public know what is going on in our schools." 

"The day my daughter shared with her guidance counselor that she felt like a boy, the counselor immediately affirmed this new identity," Regino told the school board. 

"From then on, the counselor continued to have one-on-one meetings with my daughter without my knowledge. During one of those one-on-one meetings, my daughter told the counselor that she wanted to tell me about her new identity. The counselor ignored her request and did nothing to support her in letting me know what was going on at school." 

Aurora Regino told the Chico Unified School Board on Wednesday evening that a guidance counselor enabled her daughter to transition without the family's knowledge. 

State law in California establishes protections for students based on a number of characteristics, including their gender identity. 

The California Department of Education explains that a "compliance officer may discuss with the student any need to disclose the student's transgender or gender-nonconformity status or gender identity or gender expression to the student’s parents/guardians."

"The district shall offer support services, such as counseling, to students who wish to inform their parents/guardians of their status and desire assistance in doing so," the department said, referencing AB 1266. 

BIDEN ADMIN RELEASES NEW TITLE IX REGULATIONS ON TRANSGENDER ISSUES IN SCHOOLS

Several community members spoke out in favor of the policy on Wednesday, arguing that it is necessary for the wellbeing of students who are struggling with their gender identity. 

"To all students listening… my message is this: I care about you. Your teachers care," Suzanne King, a middle school teacher in the Chico school district, said on Wednesday. "I care that you are proud of who you are. I care that you know that you’re not alone. I care that you feel supported. I will not coerce you. I will listen to you. I care that you are free to be the person that you are, without judgment, without outside pressure to be something that you are not." 

The Chico Unified School Board voted 3-2 to keep the current nondiscrimination/harassment policy in place, which says 

Paula Hare, who said she is a transgender Korean War veteran, said she is an advocate for LGBT rights, but thinks the current policy goes too far. 

"Parents bring their children to school to learn, not for a teacher to play doctor," Hare told the school board. "For the teacher to come in between the child and the parent, that’s a bad thing, because then you don’t have the parent-child relationship anymore. What you have is a teacher tearing a family apart."

The school board voted 3-2 against developing a policy that would lead to "increased parental inclusion," instead opting to keep the current nondiscrimination/harassment policy in place. 

