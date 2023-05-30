California roller coaster evacuated midair for passenger who wanted off

A roller coaster at a California amusement park was evacuated on Friday because a passenger didn't want to be on the ride anymore.

The incident happened at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California when riders on the park's Silver Bullet roller coaster can be seen on video stopped while the attraction was in midair.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, according to FOX 11.

A spokesperson for the park told Fox News Digital that a passenger wanted to get off the attraction at 4:15 p.m. and the ride was evacuated.

"On Friday, May 26 at approximately 4:15 p.m. the ride Silver Bullet stopped with guests onboard. A guest indicated they wanted to get off the attraction, park personnel responded immediately, and all guests onboard exited safely following standard exiting procedure," the spokesperson said. "The safety and security of our guests and associates is Knott’s Berry Farm’s top priority."

The spokesperson added that the "ride began normal operations less than 30 minutes after."

According to the amusement park, the Silver Bullet takes riders through six inversions with a maximum height of 146 feet at speeds up to 55 mph.