California psychic promised to ‘bless’ money, ran off with $100K: cops

A California woman posed as a psychic and duped clients out of $100,000 by promising she could double their money with a blessing, police said.

The alleged scam landed Perlita Afancio-Balles, 29, on the Sacramento Police Department’s “most-wanted list” Tuesday.

LAPD OFFICER ARRESTED, CHARGED AFTER ALLEGEDLY CAUGHT ON VIDEO FONDLING CORPSE

Victims said Afancio-Balles — who went by the name Eva Maria — told them to leave their money with her, with the promise she’d return the “blessed” cash and that it would increase twofold, the Sacramento Bee reported.

By the time they returned to the con-artist’s home September 22, she’d run off with their money, cops said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Afancio-Balles is wanted for grand theft and theft by false pretenses.

CLICK HERE TO KEEP READING IN THE NEW YORK POST