California prison chaplain who used faith to abuse female inmates faces sentencing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former California prison chaplain is set to be sentenced Wednesday after he allegedly used his faith to abuse female inmates.

James Theodore Highhouse, 49, pleaded guilty in February to forcing at least one inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, who sought him for spiritual guidance to have sex with him, according to prosecutors.

The chaplain only faces charges for allegedly abusing one inmate, but prosecutors say he had inappropriate relationships with at least six women between 2014 and 2019 in what became known throughout the prison as the "rape club."

"Highhouse ruined my life – he truly did. I don’t even go to Church anymore because of him. I have no trust in the Church and really, I don’t trust anyone because of what he did," one victim said in a June 30 statement obtained by The Associated Press. "I have no faith in the [Bureau of Prisons] because they did nothing to help me – even after he was reported, he was allowed to stay there and do this to other women. He took advantage of women in prison and preyed on us."

MAN BAILED OUT OF JAIL BY LIBERAL PORTLAND FREEDOM FUND CHARGED WITH MURDER ONE WEEK LATER

She added that if inmates "didn’t do what he said," they "would get in trouble and we lost our privileges."

LA MAN CHARGED IN BEATING DEATH OF TODDLER WAS ARRESTED FOR BURGLARY SAME MONTH ALLEGED ABUSE OCCURRED

"He used his power as a Chaplain against us knowing that we had needs – we missed our family and he would threaten to take that opportunity to call them from us. He was evil," the victim continued.

Prosecutors are seeking a 10-year prison term while Highhouse's counsel is asking for two.

The former Army veteran allegedly falsely told inmates that everyone in the Bible had sex, and God wanted them to be together. He is accused of convincing one prisoner to have sex with him after telling her that she needed to serve her country on Veteran's Day and show her gratitude on Thanksgiving.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY DA GEORGE GASCON DECLINED TO CHARGE MAN MONTHS BEFORE HE ALLEGEDLY MURDERED OFF-DUTY COP

Prosecutors also claim Highhouse discouraged victims from speaking up, saying no one would believe them over a chaplain.

In a sentencing memorandum, Highhouse's attorneys said the former veteran is getting treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and caring for his sick mother after his father died earlier this year. They also issued a statement of apology.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He fully regrets the pain he caused the victim in this case, as well as the other people in his life," his lawyers wrote, calling his actions "a grave mistake."

Highhouse is one of five prison workers accused of abusing female inmates over the last fourteen months, according to an Associated Press investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.